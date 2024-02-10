Should The Golden State Warriors Sign This 2023 NBA Champion?

The Hornets recently waived Ish Smith, who won the NBA Championship with the Nuggets.

Ish Smith has played in 43 games this season and is averaging 3.2 points, 1.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest while shooting 41.8% from the field.

However, the Charlotte Hornets announced that they had waived the 35-year-old on Thursday, so he will now be a free agent once he clears waivers.

Should The Golden State Warriors Sign Smith?

The Warriors recently traded Cory Joseph, so Smith could be an excellent replacement.

He is coming off a season where he was with the Denver Nuggets, who won the 2023 NBA Championship.

While Smith didn't play a significant role (he averaged 2.5 points, 1.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists), he has the kind of experience that would fit well in the Warriors' locker room.

Smith has been in the NBA for 14 seasons and played with the Warriors during the 2011-12 season, so he has also been teammates with Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.

In addition to the Nuggets, Warriors and Hornets, Smith has also spent time with the Detroit Pistons, Washington Wizards, Philadelphia 76ers, Phoenix Suns, Orlando Magic, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, New Orleans Pelicans, Milwaukee Bucks and Memphis Grizzlies.

His career averages are 7.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest while shooting 42.9% from the field and 32.5% from the three-point range in 805 regular season games (he's also appeared in 23 NBA playoff games).

There would be no risk for the Warriors, as he could likely be signed to a veteran's minimum or non-guaranteed contact.

The Warriors are currently the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 24-25 record in 49 games.

They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak and will host the Suns on Saturday evening.