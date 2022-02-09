The Suns And Timberwolves Have Reportedly Discussed Trading For This Veteran

Skip to main content
According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Phoenix Suns and Minnesota Timberwolves have discussed trading for veteran froward Thaddeus Young from the San Antonio Spurs. 

Scotto's tweet can be seen embedded below, and the article on HoopsHype can be read here. 

The Spurs are currently in a rebuilding mode, and Young is 33-years-old so he would be better utilized on a playoff team.  

The Suns are coming off of making the NBA Finals last year, and are currently the best team in the NBA this season with a 44-10 in the 54 games this season.  

They are the top seed in the Western Conference, and 9-1 in their last ten games. 

As for the Timberwolves, they are 29-25, which has them as the seventh seed in the Western Conference and likely to be in the playoffs this season.   

