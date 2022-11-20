Skip to main content

Phoenix Suns Reportedly Interested In Trading For This NBA Champion Forward

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Phoenix Suns have shown interest in Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma.
The Phoenix Suns have been one of the best teams in the NBA for the last two seasons.

In 2021, they made the NBA Finals, and last season they had the best record in the entire NBA during the regular season.

This season, they are 9-6 in their first 15 games, which has them tied for the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

Recently, Shams Charania of The Athletic (h/t Legion Hoops) reported an interesting tidbit in an article that the Suns had shown interest in NBA Champion Kyle Kuzma, who currently plays for the Washington Wizards. 

Charania via his article in The Athletic: "The Suns have a handful of first-rounders to move, but given the team’s impending ownership change, it’s also uncertain how many future assets the current regime can move. In addition, the Suns expressed interest in forwards such as Sacramento’s Harrison Barnes, Washington’s Kyle Kuzma and Houston’s KJ Martin, league sources have said."

Kuzma is currently averaging 18.5 points and 8.1 rebounds per contest for the Wizards (who are 9-7 in their first 16 games).

He was the 27th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft and helped the Los Angeles Lakers win the 2020 NBA Championship.

After four seasons with the Lakers, he was sent to the Wizards in the summer of 2021 (in the deal that also included Russell Westbrook going to the Lakers). 

In 358 career regular-season games, the 27-year-old has averages of 15.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest on 44.9% shooting from the field. 

