Possible Trade? The Heat Have Reportedly Talked To The Knicks

The New York Knicks made a trade with the Atlanta Hawks for Cam Reddish during the regular season, but according SNY's Ian Begley (on Jake Fischer's Podcast, "Please Don't Aggregate This"), the Knicks have had conversations with the Miami Heat about trading Reddish.

"I do know that Miami is among the teams that had spoken to the Knicks about Reddish specifically," Begley said.

Reddish was a superstar in high school, and played one season at Duke before being selected tenth overall in the 2019 NBA Draft by the Hawks.

He has career averages of 10.5 points per game on just 38.7% shooting from the field, but he is known as a very solid defender.

With the Knicks, he played just 14.3 minutes per game in 15 games last season.

