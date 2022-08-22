Eastern Conference Team Reportedly Offered This Trade Package For Kevin Durant

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Atlanta Hawks made a trade offer to the Brooklyn Nets for Kevin Durant.

Charania (via his article in The Athletic): "The Philadelphia 76ers expressed recent interest in Durant while the Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets also inquired with the Nets in late June and early July to gauge the price tag, according to sources. The New Orleans Pelicans inquired with the Nets on June 30 as well but deemed All-Star Brandon Ingram as untouchable, sources said. Also in the past month, the Atlanta Hawks offered John Collins, De’Andre Hunter and a draft pick for Durant, according to sources. None of those conversations gained much traction. Durant has four years and $198 million remaining on his Nets contract."

Durant is a 12-time NBA All-Star, and he is coming off playing his 14th season in the NBA (second for the Nets).

The former Texas star signed with the Nets in the summer of 2019, but he missed the first season due to injury.

This past year, he averaged 29.9 points per contest on over 51% shooting from the field, and he dished out a career-high 6.4 assists.

Yet, the Nets were only the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference, and they got swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics.

The Celtics were an elite team (they went all the way to the NBA Finals), but Durant and Kyrie Irving getting swept was very disappointing.

Over the offseason, his future in Brooklyn became very unclear.

On June 30, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that he requested a trade from the Nets.

Woj on June 30: "Kevin Durant made the trade request directly to Nets owner Joe Tsai today, sources tell ESPN."

It's been nearly two months since the reported request, and he still remains a member of the Nets.