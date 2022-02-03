The Bulls Could Reportedly Trade For This Exciting Point Guard

According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, the Boston Celtics are looking to trade Dennis Schroder, and a team that could be an option is the Chicago Bulls.

The article from Fischer on Bleacher Report can be read here, and his tweet with the article can be seen embedded below.

"Boston continues searching for landing spots for point guard Dennis Schroder and wing Josh Richardson. A framework of Schroder to Chicago for Troy Brown Jr. and a second-round pick has circulated around the league," Fischer wrote.

The Bulls are currently the top seed in the Eastern Conference with a 32-18 record in the 50 games that have played so far.

They also have an excellent point guard in Lonzo Ball.

However, Ball is out for an extended period due to arthroscopic surgery on his left knee.

In addition, the team is also without guard Alex Caruso, who has a fractured wrist.

Therefore, Schroder actually makes a lot of sense if they can get him for cheap.

The former first-round pick is averaging 14.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game.

He's also had plenty of experience as a starter and as a bench player.

In the 602 regular season games that he's played in, he has started 263 games and come off the bench in 339 games.

He's on just a one-year contract worth less than $6 million.

The 28-year-old is in his ninth NBA season, and has played for the Atlanta Hawks, Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers (in addition to the Celtics).