Skip to main content
The Trail Blazers Have Reportedly Traded Robert Covington To This Team

The Trail Blazers Have Reportedly Traded Robert Covington To This Team

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Clippers have agreed to a multi-player trade that sends Robert Covington to the Clippers.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Clippers have agreed to a multi-player trade that sends Robert Covington to the Clippers.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski (see tweets embedded below), the Los Angeles Clippers and Portland Trail Blazers have agreed to a multi-player trade.  

According to Wojnarowski, the Clippers are sending Portland a package of Eric Bledsoe, Keon Johnson, Justice Winslow and a second-round pick in exchange for Robert Covington and Norman Powell.    

Wojnarowski wrote: "The emergence of Anfernee Simons allows for the Blazers to move off the balance of Norman Powell's long-term contract -- and gives the Clippers a proven two-way wing to partner with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George." 

The trade definitely makes sense for the Clippers, because now they add veteran players to a franchise that is in win-now mode. 

As for the Trail Blazers, they are having a tough season and at 21-31 will likely miss the postseason. 

The deal allows for them to move on from two highly paid veterans. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17102637_168388303_lowres
Rumors

The Trail Blazers Have Reportedly Traded Robert Covington To This Team

43 seconds ago
USATSI_17606939_168388303_lowres
Rumors

What? The Nets Are Reportedly Open To Trading This Superstar

1 minute ago
USATSI_17594860_168388303_lowres
News

Klay Thompson Was Asked What The Warriors Need At The Trade Deadline And His Answer Was Hilarious

3 minutes ago
USATSI_17609107_168388303_lowres
News

Watch Hilarious Clip Of James Harden Not Playing Defense

3 minutes ago
USATSI_17335572_168388303_lowres
Rumors

The Bulls Could Reportedly Trade For This Exciting Point Guard

4 minutes ago
USATSI_17587261_168388303_lowres
News

Nets Starting Lineup Against The Jazz

13 minutes ago
USATSI_16005468_168388303_lowres
Rumors

The New York Knicks Are Reportedly Interested In Trading For This Star Player

15 minutes ago
USATSI_17122390_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Knicks Drama? Star Player Has Reportedly Unfollowed The Team On Instagram

16 minutes ago
USATSI_17563967_168388303_lowres
Injuries

James Harden's Status For Nets-Jazz Game

17 minutes ago