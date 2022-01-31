Skip to main content
Klay Thompson's Status For Warriors-Rockets Game

Klay Thompson will play on Monday night against the Houston Rockets, but will likely rest on Tuesday against the San Antonio Spurs.

The Golden State Warriors will be in Texas to take on the Houston Rockets on Monday night, and Klay Thompson is not on the injury report.   

Since Thompson will play on Monday night, he will likely be ruled out for Tuesday evening against the San Antonio Spurs (see tweet below from The Athletic's Anthony Slater).  

Slater's tweet said: "Otto Porter is out tonight for the Warriors in Houston. Resting on the front side of a back-to-back. Steve Kerr has said he prefers to split Porter and Klay Thompson’s rest, indicating Thompson will sit in San Antonio tomorrow."  

Thomson had been out for the last two seasons, but returned to the Warriors earlier this month, and has now played in nine games this season. 

He is averaging 15.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. 

