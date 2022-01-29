The New York Knicks Are Reportedly Willing To Trade These Players

Skip to main content
The Knicks Are Reportedly Open To Trading These Players

The Knicks Are Reportedly Open To Trading These Players

According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, the New York Knicks are willing to trade veteran players such as Kemba Walker, Evan Fournier and Alec Burks.

According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, the New York Knicks are willing to trade veteran players such as Kemba Walker, Evan Fournier and Alec Burks.

According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, the New York Knicks are willing to trade some of their veteran players such as Kemba Walker, Evan Fournier and Alec Burks. 

The clip of what Windhorst said on ESPN's NBA Today (on Thursday) can be seen in the hyperlink above.  

"In conversations this week with teams the Knicks have expressed a willingness to trade some of their veteran players," Windhorst said on Thursday's episode of NBA Today. "That includes Kemba Walker, Evan Fournier, Alec Burks, guys like this." 

Windhorst also expanded on the reasoning on why the Knicks would be open to moving these players. 

"They traded for Cam Reddish two-weeks ago, and he is not getting minutes in the rotation from Tom Thibodeau," he said. "Derrick Rose is expected to come back from injury very soon here. It's just too crowded, and they're not playing well with what they have." 

The Knicks are currently the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 23-27 record in 50 games.      

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_16576254_168388303_lowres
Rumors

The New York Knicks Are Reportedly Willing To Trade These Players

34 seconds ago
USATSI_15572742_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nets Injury Report For Clash With Warriors

3 minutes ago
USATSI_17581336_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Beat The Knicks

43 minutes ago
USATSI_17449965_168388303_lowres
News

The Pelicans Have Signed A Former Nets And Clippers Player

45 minutes ago
USATSI_17119074_168388303_lowres
News

Here's How Andrew Wiggins Found Out He Was Starting In The All-Star Game

45 minutes ago
USATSI_13421111_168388303_lowres
News

Here's The Two Tweets Kyrie Irving Sent Out On Wednesday

46 minutes ago
USATSI_17177692_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Andre Iguodala's Status For Nets-Warriors Game

46 minutes ago
USATSI_17537267_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Brandon Ingram's Injury Status For Celtics-Pelicans Clash

46 minutes ago
USATSI_17449695_168388303_lowres
News

Huge News About Draymond Green

47 minutes ago