The New York Knicks Are Reportedly Interested In Trading For This Star Player

Skip to main content
The Knicks Could Reportedly Trade Julius Randle For This Point Guard

The Knicks Could Reportedly Trade Julius Randle For This Point Guard

According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, the New York Knicks have expressed interest in De'Aaron Fox of the Sacramento Kings.

According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, the New York Knicks have expressed interest in De'Aaron Fox of the Sacramento Kings.

The New York Knicks have struggled this season with a 24-29 record in the 53 games that they've played, which has them as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference. 

They are just 2-8 in their last ten games overall, and have a losing record (13-15) at home this season.    

The way they have played this season was definitely not expected after having a 41-31 record and the fourth seed in the east last season.  

Therefore, trade rumors will always follow a team that is not meeting expectations. 

According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst on the latest episode of Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective Podcast, the Knicks have interest in De'Aaron Fox of the Sacramento Kings.       

Windhorst: "This has been reported elsewhere, but I've heard it as well; that the Knicks have shown some interest in De'Aaron Fox. The player that makes the most sense in that swap will be Julius Randle."   

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_16005468_168388303_lowres
Rumors

The New York Knicks Are Reportedly Interested In Trading For This Star Player

17 seconds ago
USATSI_17587378_168388303_lowres
Injuries

James Harden's Status For Nets-Nuggets Game

9 minutes ago
USATSI_15879484_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nets Injury Report For Game With Nuggets

10 minutes ago
USATSI_17470991_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Darius Garland's Injury Status For Pacers-Cavs Game

14 minutes ago
USATSI_17231497_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bulls Injury Report Against The 76ers

21 minutes ago
USATSI_17594860_168388303_lowres
News

Klay Thompson Was Asked What The Warriors Need At The Trade Deadline And His Answer Was Hilarious

35 minutes ago
USATSI_17119074_168388303_lowres
Podcasts

Stinar For 3: Andrew Wiggins Makes All-Star Game As A Starter

38 minutes ago
USATSI_15426394_168388303_lowres
News

Kevin Durant Responds To What Stephen A. Smith Said

39 minutes ago
USATSI_17062208_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted Before The Bucks Play The Trail Blazers

40 minutes ago