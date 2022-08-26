This Team Is Reportedly Interested In Trading For Myles Turner

The NBA season is less than two months away, but there are still plenty of rumors going around about potential trades.

Russell Westbrook is still on the Los Angeles Lakers, and Donovan Mitchell still remains on the Utah Jazz.

According to Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, "the Lakers are believed to covet" Indiana Pacers star Myles Turner.

Pincus via his Bleacher Report article: "The Lakers are believed to covet Myles Turner from the Pacers, giving the team additional versatility up front with Anthony Davis, Thomas Bryant and Damian Jones. L.A. executive Rob Pelinka used to represent Buddy Hield and was close to acquiring the high-volume shooter last summer."

Westbrook just finished his first season playing for the Lakers last season, and he averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per contest in 78 games.

However, the team did not seem to gel as they went just 33-49.

They were the 11th seed in the Western Conference, so they missed the NBA Playoffs and play-in tournament.

Over the offseason, the nine-time NBA All-Star has been mentioned in an abundance of trade rumors, and if they were to make a move for Turner, then Westbrook would have to be moved more than likely.

Pincus added in his Bleacher Report article: "Per multiple external sources, Indiana isn't eager to part with its veteran players without significant compensation. The Lakers might be willing to give up a first first-rounder in a Westbrook swap, but two may be too much for a deal."

Turner is coming off a season where he missed 40 games, but he still averaged a solid 12.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per contest.

The Pacers went 25-57, so they finished as the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference and missed the playoffs and play-in tournament.