Here's When The Lakers Will Reportedly Work Out DeMarcus Cousins

The Los Angeles Lakers are currently dealing with several injuries.

All-Star Anthony Davis has been out for the last 13 games, and role players Lonnie Walker IV and Austin Reaves are both out for an extended period.

On January 5, NBA teams were officially allowed to start signing players to ten-day contracts.

There are still many notable players available to be signed, and one of them is four-time NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins.

According to Chris Haynes of the NBA on TNT and Bleacher Report, the 32-year-old will work out for the Lakers on Friday.

Haynes had previously reported that a workout was upcoming and that Cousins has been training in Las Vegas.

Last season, the former Kentucky star averaged 9.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest (on 46.0% shooting from the field).

In addition, he played in five NBA Playoff games for the Nuggets and averaged 10.6 points per contest on 65.5% shooting from the field.

At one point, Cousins was among the best big men in the league, but injuries derailed a large portion of his prime.

Right now, the Lakers are the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 19-22 record in 41 games.

However, they are only one game out of the seventh seed.

The Lakers will play their next game on Thursday night when they host Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in California.