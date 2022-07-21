Lakers And Pacers Reportedly Had Trade Talks

According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, the Los Angeles Lakers and Indiana Pacers had trade talks.

McMenamin: "There has been some talks reengaged between the Lakers and the Indiana Pacers. Now, that would center around a Buddy Hield deal, and could be a deal that would include Russell Westbrook if you're talking about also having Myles Turner in that deal. Or perhaps, it could be a secondary move where you would be talking about a Talen Horton-Tucker type of package to try to get Buddy Hield.

The Lakers had a tough season finishing the year as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.

They went just 33-49 and missed the NBA Playoffs and the play-in tournament.

The San Antonio Spurs and New Orleans Pelicans beat them out for the two play-in spots.

On a team that has Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook and LeBron James, that kind of down season causes for a lot of criticism and speculation about the roster going forward.

In 2020, James led them to their first NBA Championship since the 2010 season when they had Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol.

As for the report about Hield, he would be a good player to pick up, because of his three-point shooting ability.

James is always better when he has good shooting around him.

Hield had a down season last year shooting just 36.6% from the three-point range.

However, for most of his career he has been one of the better shooters in the league.

His career three-point shooting percentage is 39.8%.