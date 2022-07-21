Skip to main content
Lakers And Pacers Reportedly Had Trade Talks

Lakers And Pacers Reportedly Had Trade Talks

According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, the Los Angeles Lakers and Indiana Pacers had trade talks.

According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, the Los Angeles Lakers and Indiana Pacers had trade talks. 

McMenamin"There has been some talks reengaged between the Lakers and the Indiana Pacers. Now, that would center around a Buddy Hield deal, and could be a deal that would include Russell Westbrook if you're talking about also having Myles Turner in that deal. Or perhaps, it could be a secondary move where you would be talking about a Talen Horton-Tucker type of package to try to get Buddy Hield. 

The Lakers had a tough season finishing the year as the 11th seed in the Western Conference. 

They went just 33-49 and missed the NBA Playoffs and the play-in tournament. 

The San Antonio Spurs and New Orleans Pelicans beat them out for the two play-in spots.   

On a team that has Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook and LeBron James, that kind of down season causes for a lot of criticism and speculation about the roster going forward. 

In 2020, James led them to their first NBA Championship since the 2010 season when they had Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol. 

As for the report about Hield, he would be a good player to pick up, because of his three-point shooting ability. 

James is always better when he has good shooting around him. 

Hield had a down season last year shooting just 36.6% from the three-point range. 

However, for most of his career he has been one of the better shooters in the league. 

His career three-point shooting percentage is 39.8%. 

USATSI_16072156_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Lakers And Pacers Reportedly Had Trade Talks

By Ben Stinar40 seconds ago
USATSI_17023631_168388303_lowres
News

Here's The Photo Steph Curry Tweeted Before Hosting The ESPYS

By Ben Stinar25 minutes ago
USATSI_18569395_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING: Warriors Sign Mac McClung

By Ben Stinar43 minutes ago
USATSI_18154195_168388303_lowres (1)
News

Philadelphia 76ers, James Harden Agree To New Two-Year Deal

By Brett Siegel1 hour ago
USATSI_17440747_168388303_lowres
News

2022 NBA Free Agency Tracker

By Brett Siegel1 hour ago
USATSI_17899835_168388303_lowres
News

Will The Brooklyn Nets Actually Begin The 2022-23 Season With Durant And Irving?

By Brett Siegel5 hours ago
USATSI_17375736_168388303_lowres
News

Three Trades Lakers Could Pursue This Offseason Not Including Kyrie Irving

By Brett Siegel6 hours ago
USATSI_17145258_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kevin Durant Tweeted On Wednesday

By Ben Stinar6 hours ago
USATSI_10793696_168388303_lowres
News

Opinion: The Miami Heat Should Sign This 10x NBA All-Star

By Ben Stinar7 hours ago