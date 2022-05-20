The Heat Could Reportedly Trade This Star To The Lakers
According to Sean Deveney of Heavy.com (who spoke to a league source), Miami Heat star Duncan Robinson could be a trade candidate for the Los Angeles Lakers.
Robinson is one of the best shooters in the NBA, but he has fallen out of the rotation in Miami.
In Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals (the Heat won), he did not even enter the game, while in Game 2 (a blowout loss) he played just 14 minutes.
In the playoffs so far this season, he has appeared in just eight games, and is averaing just 10.5 minutes per contest.
Therefore, it would be not be surprising if the Heat were to actually move off of the former Michigan star at some point.
Prior to this season, he had shot over 40% from the three-point range in back-to-back years and had been one of the most surprising players in the entire league considering that he went undrafted out of college in 2018.
