Skip to main content
Opinion: The Milwaukee Bucks Need To Bring Back This 4x NBA All-Star

Opinion: The Milwaukee Bucks Need To Bring Back This 4x NBA All-Star

DeMarcus Cousins played for both the Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets last season, and I believe the Bucks need to bring him back.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Milwaukee Bucks are among the best teams in the NBA and will likely be one of the top-four teams in the Eastern Conference this season.

That being said, their weakness is that they did not have a strong scoring output from their bench last season. 

They ranked 27th in the NBA in points per game off the bench (27.8 PPG).

In addition, they will be without one of their most important role players Pat Connaughton to start the season.  

Via Bucks PR: "Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton missed the last two games with right calf soreness. On Friday, Connaughton underwent an MRI that revealed a right calf strain. Connaughton is expected to be sidelined for approximately three weeks."

The former Norte Dame star averaged 9.9 points per game on 39.5% shooting from the three-point range (coming off the bench in 46 of 65 regular season games played last season).  

Therefore, I believe they should bring back four-time NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins. 

Last year, the former Kentucky star played in 17 regular season games for the Bucks averaging 9.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. 

He finished his season with the Denver Nuggets (playing in 31 more regular season games), and he averaged 10.6 points per contest in five NBA Playoff games.

Right now, he is still a free agent, and could be a good addition to the Bucks' second unit. 

Even though he is no longer the All-Star caliber player he once was, he has never averaged less than 8.9 points per contest in a season.

The Bucks will play their first regular season game on Oct. 20 when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers.

USATSI_17404085_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Opinion: The Milwaukee Bucks Need To Bring Back This 4x NBA All-Star

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_16429281_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Milwaukee Bucks Announce Key Player Will Miss 3 Weeks

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17485091_168388303_lowres
Injuries

2 Key Brooklyn Nets Players Will Miss First Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19231803_168388303_lowres
News

New York Knicks Waive 3 Players

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_16904121_168388303_lowres
News

Houston Rockets Waive Former 6th Overall Pick

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19235725_168388303_lowres
News

New Orleans Pelicans Waive Former Pacers and Celtics Forward Kelan Martin

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_19222952_168388303_lowres
News

Denver Nuggets Waive Chasson Randle

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_18684684_168388303_lowres
News

Cleveland Cavaliers Waive Sharife Cooper, Four Others

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_17480723_168388303_lowres (1)
News

Utah Jazz Waive Cody Zeller

By Brett Siegel