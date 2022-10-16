Opinion: The Milwaukee Bucks Need To Bring Back This 4x NBA All-Star

The Milwaukee Bucks are among the best teams in the NBA and will likely be one of the top-four teams in the Eastern Conference this season.

That being said, their weakness is that they did not have a strong scoring output from their bench last season.

They ranked 27th in the NBA in points per game off the bench (27.8 PPG).

In addition, they will be without one of their most important role players Pat Connaughton to start the season.

Via Bucks PR: "Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton missed the last two games with right calf soreness. On Friday, Connaughton underwent an MRI that revealed a right calf strain. Connaughton is expected to be sidelined for approximately three weeks."

The former Norte Dame star averaged 9.9 points per game on 39.5% shooting from the three-point range (coming off the bench in 46 of 65 regular season games played last season).

Therefore, I believe they should bring back four-time NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins.

Last year, the former Kentucky star played in 17 regular season games for the Bucks averaging 9.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest.

He finished his season with the Denver Nuggets (playing in 31 more regular season games), and he averaged 10.6 points per contest in five NBA Playoff games.

Right now, he is still a free agent, and could be a good addition to the Bucks' second unit.

Even though he is no longer the All-Star caliber player he once was, he has never averaged less than 8.9 points per contest in a season.

The Bucks will play their first regular season game on Oct. 20 when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers.