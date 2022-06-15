Bulls Reportedly Putting Star Player On The Trading Block

On Monday, Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report reported some intriguing news about the Chicago Bulls.

According to Fischer, the Bulls are "actively discussing" trading the 18th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft and guard Coby White.

White was the seventh overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, and he is still just 22-years-old.

In 2021, he averaged over 15.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game.

Currently, the NBA Finals are going on between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics.

The series is 3-2 in favor of the Warriors, and Game 6 will be on Thursday in Boston.

The 2022 NBA Draft will be on June 23.

