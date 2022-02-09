Skip to main content
What? Knicks Could Reportedly Trade Cam Reddish

According to SNY's Ian Begley, Cam Reddish's name came up in trade talks, and the New York Knicks did not immediately shut down the conversation.

The New York Knicks acquired Cam Reddish in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks in January, but the former Duke star has played sparingly since coming to New York. 

According to SNY's Ian Begley, Reddish's name came up in trade talks recently and the Knicks did not immediately shut down the conversation. 

The article on SNY from Begley can be read here, and his tweet can be seen embedded below. 

Begley wrote: "In discussions between the Knicks and at least one team, Cam Reddish’s name has been discussed. It’s unclear if the Knicks offered Reddish in talks or if teams asked about him, but the Knicks hadn’t immediately shut down the conversation, per sources."

Reddish was the tenth overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft out of Duke, and has showed flashed of being a talented offensive player, and has already proven himself as a solid defender. 

He is only 22-years-old, and in 39 games this season is averaging 10.9 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. 

He's also shooting over 36% from the three-point range, which is a career-high. 

In five games with the Knicks he is averaging just 10.0 minutes and attempting 3.2 shots per game. 

Last season during Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals, Reddish had an incredible performance on a huge stage shooting 6/7 from the three-point range, and scoring 21 points. 

The third-year pro clearly has potential to be a very good player, but so far the Knicks have not given him a real opportunity. 

