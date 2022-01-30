The New York Knicks Are Reportedly Willing To Trade These Players

According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, the New York Knicks are willing to trade some of their veteran players such as Kemba Walker, Evan Fournier and Alec Burks.

The clip of what Windhorst said on ESPN's NBA Today (on Thursday) can be seen in the hyperlink above.

"In conversations this week with teams the Knicks have expressed a willingness to trade some of their veteran players," Windhorst said on Thursday's episode of NBA Today. "That includes Kemba Walker, Evan Fournier, Alec Burks, guys like this."

Windhorst also expanded on the reasoning on why the Knicks would be open to moving these players.

"They traded for Cam Reddish two-weeks ago, and he is not getting minutes in the rotation from Tom Thibodeau," he said. "Derrick Rose is expected to come back from injury very soon here. It's just too crowded, and they're not playing well with what they have."

The Knicks are currently the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 23-27 record in 50 games.

Related stories on NBA basketball