Opinion: The Knicks Should Trade For This Player And Turn Him Into An All-Star

The New York Knicks were 41-31 last season, and went to the NBA Playoffs as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.

While they lost in the first round, their season was still a huge success after many seasons of being one of the worst teams in the NBA.

Therefore, they had higher expectations than usual heading into this season, but have had a very mediocre year so far with a 23-27 record in 50 games.

They are on the outside of the playoff picture as the 12th seed in the east, which also would not qualify them for the play-in tournament at this moment.

In their last ten games they are just 4-6, and in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

One of their biggest issues has been their point guard play, because 33-year-old Derrick Rose has only played in 26 games this season, and their leader in assists per game is their power forward Julius Randle (5.0 APG).

Therefore, I believe that they should make a trade for a point guard.

De'Aaron Fox is the perfect candidate for them, because he is an explosive play-maker who is only 24-years-old.

Why should the Knicks trade for Fox?

Fox is having a down season, because he is only shooting 24.8% from the three-point range, and averaging only 5.2 assists per game which would be the lowest since his rookie season.

The Knicks could likely get Fox for a lot cheaper than they would have been able to last season or the season before.

In 2020-21, he averaged an outstanding 25.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game.

The Knicks could be the perfect change of scenery for the former Kentucky star.

The Kings have not been a good franchise for years.

They have missed the postseason every year since 2006, which is the longest drought in the entire NBA.

He's had to play for multiple head coaches, and not the best talent around him.

In New York, he would get to play for 2021 NBA Head Coach of The Year Tom Thibodeau, and for a more rounded roster that could enhance his play-making abilities.

If the Knicks could get a point guard of his caliber, they could turn him into an All-Star, and that would not only make Fox better but potentially turn the entire season around.

Julius Randle, R.J. Barrett, Mitchell Robinson and Cam Reddish are all similar in age and would reap the benefits of playing with a better point guard.