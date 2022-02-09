Skip to main content
The Suns And Timberwolves Have Reportedly Discussed Trading For This Veteran

The Suns And Timberwolves Have Reportedly Discussed Trading For This Veteran

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Minnesota Timberwolves and Phoenix Suns have discussed trading for Thaddeus Young from the San Antonio Spurs.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Minnesota Timberwolves and Phoenix Suns have discussed trading for Thaddeus Young from the San Antonio Spurs.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Phoenix Suns and Minnesota Timberwolves have discussed trading for veteran froward Thaddeus Young from the San Antonio Spurs. 

Scotto's tweet can be seen embedded below, and the article on HoopsHype can be read here. 

The Spurs are currently in a rebuilding mode, and Young is 33-years-old so he would be better utilized on a playoff team.  

The Suns are coming off of making the NBA Finals last year, and are currently the best team in the NBA this season with a 43-10 in the 53 games this season.  

They are the top seed in the Western Conference, and 9-1 in their last ten games. 

As for the Timberwolves, they are 28-25, which has them as the seventh seed in the Western Conference and likely to be in the playoffs this season. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17580834_168388303_lowres
Rumors

The Suns And Timberwolves Have Reportedly Discussed Trading For This Veteran

15 seconds ago
USATSI_17459202_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What The Kings Reportedly Traded For Domantas Sabonis

1 minute ago
USATSI_16482809_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Cade Cunningham's Injury Status For Pistons-Mavs Game

19 minutes ago
USATSI_8660220_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Knicks Reportedly Interested In Trading For This NBA Champion

30 minutes ago
USATSI_17554790_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nets Injury Report Against The Celtics

32 minutes ago
USATSI_16153973_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Knicks Injury Report Against The Nuggets

33 minutes ago
USATSI_16987976_168388303_lowres
News

Nets Starting Lineup Against Celtics

34 minutes ago
USATSI_17145079_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steve Nash Said About The Trade Deadline Before The Nets Play The Celtics

54 minutes ago
USATSI_16315207_168388303_lowres
News

Suns Starting Lineup And Final Injury Report

1 hour ago