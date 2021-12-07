The Golden State Warriors Were Reportedly Interested In Signing This Veteran Point Guard

Skip to main content
    • December 7, 2021
    According to Joe Vardon and Kelsey Russo of The Athletic, the Golden State Warriors were reportedly interested in Ricky Rubio if the Cleveland Cavaliers had bought him out after trading for him in the offseason.
    During the offseason, the Cleveland Cavaliers made a trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves to acquire veteran point guard Ricky Rubio.

    According to Joe Vardon and Kelsey Russo of The Athletic, teams thought he would then be bought out by the Cavs and the Warriors had interest in signing him.  

    The article from Vardon and Russo in The Athletic can be read here, and the Tweet can be seen embedded below from the Twitter account of The Athletic NBA. 

    Rubio ended up staying in Cleveland and has helped lead the Cavaliers to a surprising 13-11 start in their first 24 games. 

    If the playoffs were to start on Monday, the Cavs would be in the playoffs after missing the playoffs every season since 2018. 

    Rubio has also been a nice surprise, because he is averaging 13.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.2 steals per game. 

    The Warriors are doing pretty well themselves even without the addition of Rubio, because they are tied for the best record in the NBA at 19-4.  

    Ironically, Rubio had been drafted fifth overall in the 2009 NBA Draft by the Timberwolves, and Curry was drafted seventh overall by the Warriors. 

