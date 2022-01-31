The Wizards Reportedly Want To Trade This Player

According to Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer, the Washington Wizards want to trade point guard Spencer Dinwiddie.

The article from O'Connor on The Ringer can be read in the hyperlink above, and his tweet with the article can be seen embedded below.

"The Wizards want to move Dinwiddie because he looks like a shell of his former self and his teammates don't want him there," O'Connor wrote.

Dinwiddie became a rising star with the Brooklyn Nets over the last few years, but an injury kept him out for most of the 2020-21 season, and then this past offseason he was part of a sign-and-trade that sent him to the Wizards.

In 2019-20, Dinwiddie averaged 20.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game.

This season he is averaging 13.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game.

He's also shooting under 39% from the field.

The Wizards are currently the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 23-26 record.

