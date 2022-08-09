Very Interesting Story Reported About Ben Simmons

Skip to main content
This Reported Story About Ben Simmons Is CRAZY

This Reported Story About Ben Simmons Is CRAZY

Ric Bucher was on FS1's The Herd With Colin Cowherd and shared a very interesting story about Ben Simmons. The Brooklyn Nets were swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics. Simmons was traded from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Nets during the season.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Recently, Ric Bucher was on FS1's The Herd With Colin Cowherd and shared a very interesting story about Ben Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets. 

Bucher: "Ben Simmons, they're having a team-chat before Game 4, thinking he's going to play against the Boston Celtics. And from what I'm told, Ben just left the chat. They asked him 'are you going to play'? Ben left the chat. Like, he didn't even answer the question, just left the chat." 

The Nets ended up getting swept in the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics. 

Simmons was traded from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Nets during the regular season. 

He was the first overall pick out of LSU in 2016, and he spent his entire career with the 76ers until the trade took place.

This past season, he did not play in a game for either the Nets or the 76ers. 

The Nets have had a lot of drama over the offseason.

On June 30, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Nets.

Woj on June 30: "Kevin Durant made the trade request directly to Nets owner Joe Tsai today, sources tell ESPN."

On August 8, Shams Charania of The Athletic had a big report about a meeting that took place between Durant and Nets' owner Joe Tsai. 

Charania: "In a meeting with Nets owner Joe Tsai, Kevin Durant reiterated his trade request and informed Tsai that Tsai needs to choose between Durant or the pairing of general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash, sources say."

Tsai then sent out a tweet later in the day.

Tsai: "Our front office and coaching staff have my support. We will make decisions in the best interest of the Brooklyn Nets."

USATSI_17868446_168388303_lowres (1)
Rumors

Very Interesting Story Reported About Ben Simmons

By Ben Stinar3 minutes ago
USATSI_18170901_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

James Harden Tweeted 2 Photos On Monday

By Ben Stinar33 minutes ago
USATSI_16545390_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

LOOK: Russell Westbrook Posted To His Instagram Story On Monday

By Ben Stinar49 minutes ago
USATSI_18118760_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING: Brooklyn Nets Owner Sends Out A Tweet After Massive Report About Kevin Durant

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18569399_168388303_lowres
News

Golden State Warriors Reveal New "Classic" Jerseys For 2022-23 Season

By Brett Siegel3 hours ago
USATSI_17347560_168388303_lowres (1)
News

Brooklyn Nets Face A Franchise-Altering Decision With Kevin Durant's Latest Request

By Brett Siegel3 hours ago
USATSI_18046703_168388303_lowres
News

Tristan Thompson Remains An Unrestricted Free Agent This NBA Offseason

By Brett Siegel4 hours ago
USATSI_16902154_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

LOOK: LeBron James Comments On Russell Westbrook's Instagram Post

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago
USATSI_17462289_168388303_lowres (2)
News

2022-23 NBA Season: Two-Way Contracts And Training Camp Invites Tracker

By Brett Siegel4 hours ago