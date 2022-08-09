This Team Is Reportedly "A Leading Team" To Trade For Kevin Durant

Skip to main content
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic (who was on Pat McAfee's show), the Boston Celtics are a "leading team" to make a trade with the Brooklyn Nets for Kevin Durant.
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic (who was on Pat McAfee's show on Tuesday), the Boston Celtics are a "leading team" to make a trade with the Brooklyn Nets for Kevin Durant.

Charania: "Right now, when you look at the landscape, the Celtics are probably a leading team for Kevin Durant when you look at the pieces that they have."

On Monday, Charania reported details of a meeting that took place between Durant and Nets' owner Joe Tsai. 

Charania: "In a meeting with Nets owner Joe Tsai, Kevin Durant reiterated his trade request and informed Tsai that Tsai needs to choose between Durant or the pairing of general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash, sources say."

Later in the day, Tsai sent out a tweet that appeared to respond to the report.  

Tsai: "Our front office and coaching staff have my support. We will make decisions in the best interest of the Brooklyn Nets."

Durant just finished up his second season playing for the Nets, and he averaged 29.9 points per game on over 51% shooting from the field.

In addition, he dished out a career-high 6.4 assists per contest.

The Nets were the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference, and they got swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by the Celtics. 

On June 30, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski made the initial report that he requested a trade from the Nets.

Woj on June 30: "Kevin Durant made the trade request directly to Nets owner Joe Tsai today, sources tell ESPN."

