This Team Is Reportedly Interested In Knicks' Mitchell Robinson

According to SNY's Ian Begley, the Detroit Pistons have interest in New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson.

According to SNY's Ian Begley, the Detroit Pistons are interested in New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson. 

The article on SNY from Begley can be read here, and the tweet from SNY with the article can be seen embedded below. 

Begley wrote: "The Detroit Pistons are among the teams who’ve had a degree of interest in the 23-year-old, per SNY sources. Robinson would fit the team’s desire to find players on the same timeline as rookie Cade Cunningham. It’s unknown if Detroit would pursue Robinson via trade or if the club would only consider him if/when he hits free agency." 

The Knicks had a fantastic season last year that saw them go 41-31, and get the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference. 

They had home-court advantage in the playoffs, and while they lost to the Atlanta Hawks in five games, the season was still a massive success. 

Tom Thibodeau won the NBA's Coach of The Year Award, and Julius Randle was an All-Star for the first time in his career. 

However, this season they have been struggling in a big way. 

They are the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 24-29 record, and are just 2-8 in their last ten games. 

Robinson is young, but he is also a free agent this offseason.  

Therefore, they will have to decide if he is worth paying a potentially lucrative price for, or making a move to get something in return for him. 

The Knicks lost 122-115 in overtime to the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night in California. 

