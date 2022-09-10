This Team Is Reportedly "Not Expected To Have Interest In" Carmelo Anthony

The Boston Celtics are coming off a phenomenal season where they were the second seed in the Eastern Conference, and made it all the way to the NBA Finals.

Over the summer, they made two significant additions: trading for Indiana Pacers star point guard Malcolm Brogdon and signing veteran Danilo Gallinari.

However, Gallinari tore his ACL while playing in the FIBA World Cup for Italy, so that is a big disappointment.

A lot of people have speculated that the Celtics could sign ten-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony to replace Gallinari.

Yet, Brian Robb of Mass Live, reports that the Celtics "are not expected to have interest in" Carmelo Anthony (h/t NBACentral and Lakers Daily).

Robb via his article in Mass Live: "The Carmelo Anthony buzz was a hot topic this week after the rumors started swirling about the Celtics’ interest in him last week. However, multiple league sources tell MassLive that the Celtics are not expected to have interest in bringing in the veteran for a signing ahead of training camp. That’s not to say the team is done shaping the roster ahead of the preseason but Anthony isn’t a priority at this point at names that could be brought in. Boston likes a lot of their internal replacement options from what I’ve heard and want to give those names the first crack at minutes."

Anthony is one of the greatest players ever, but at 38-years-old he is now more of a role player.

The 2003 National Champion averaged 13.3 points per contest on 37.5% shooting from the three-point range for the Los Angeles Lakers this past season.

In addition to the Lakers, he has played for the Denver Nuggets, Portland Trail Blazers, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets and New York Knicks over his career.

The best seasons of his career came when he played for the Nuggets and Knicks.

Those were the two teams that he made all ten of his All-Star appearances with.

Even if it's not the Celtics, Anthony could still provide value to a plethora of teams around the league.

He is a name to keep an eye on with training camp beginning later this month.