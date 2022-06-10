Golden State Warriors Named As Potential Team For This Star Forward

Recently, Heavy.com reported that an NBA executive threw out a hypothetical trade idea to Sean Deveney (h/t NBA Central).

The trade idea that the executive gave was a deal that would send Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby to the Golden State Warriros in exchange for James Wiseman and Jonathan Kuminga.

The Warriors are currently in the NBA Finals facing off with the Boston Celtics, and they are trailing 2-1 with Game 4 of the series on Friday night at the TD Garden in Massachusetts.

Wiseman did not play in a game this season due to injury, and Kuminga 9.3 points per game during the regular season.

Meanwhile, Anunoby is one of the best defenders in the Eastern Conference, and he averaged 17.1 points per game this season for the Raptors (who lost in the first-round of the playoffs to the Philadelphia 76ers).

