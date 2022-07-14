Lakers And Heat Reportedly Interested In Trading For Former Clippers Star

Skip to main content
Trade? Los Angeles Lakers And Miami Heat Reportedly Interested In Former Clippers Star

According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat have interest in Patrick Beverley. The veteran guard has played for the Los Angeles Clippers, Houston Rockets and Minnesota Timberwolves.

On Wednesday, Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report reported that Patrick Beverley has been drawing trade interest from the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat. 

Fischer: "Patrick Beverley also appears to be a strong trade candidate. The former Timberwolves point guard has drawn interest from the Lakers and Heat, sources told B/R."

Beverley spent last season with the Minnesota Timberwolves, and helped them make the NBA Playoffs. 

However, he was sent to the Utah Jazz in the deal that brought the Timberwolves All-Star center Rudy Gobert. 

The Jazz are now in an interesting spot, because they have All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell and several valuable veterans. 

If they look to go into a rebuilding mode; Beverley would be an ideal player to be moved. 

The 34-year-old guard has been in the NBA for a decade, and has played for the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers and Timberwolves. 

Last season, he averaged 9.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists in 58 regular season games. 

In the playoffs, he averaged 11.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. 

The Timberwolves lost in the first-round to the Memphis Grizzlies in six games. 

As for the Heat, they made it all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals, but lost to the Boston Celtics in Game 7. 

Meanwhile, the Lakers had a very disappointing season. 

They had been seen as a title contender, but instead finished the year as the 11th seed in the Western Conference. 

Therefore, they missed the playoffs and the play-in tournament. 

