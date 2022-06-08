Skip to main content

Trade? There's Some Kyrie Irving "Buzz" For This Team

According to Bill Simmons, "there is some Lakers buzz" for Kyrie Irving. The Brooklyn Nets lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Boston Celtics, who are now in the NBA Finals facing off with the Golden State Warriors. As for the Los Angeles Lakers, they missed the NBA Playoffs.

On Monday, Bill Simmons had some interesting things to say on his podcast about Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving. "

"There is some Lakers buzz with him, which I'm trying to figure out even how it would happen" Simmons Said. "I'm trying to think; A. would Kyrie Irving actually leave the Nets? B. What's the most money they would pay to keep him? And then C. If they didn't want to keep him and it was a sign-and-trade scenario, where would he go?    

Irving just finished his third season with the Nets, and they have yet to make it out of the second-round of the playoffs.       

Prior to signing with the Nets, he spent two seasons in Boston on the Celtics.   

Irving will have a player-option this summer that he can either opt into and play one more season with the Nets, or he can be a free agent this July.   

USATSI_15513223_168388303_lowres
Rumors

There's Some Kyrie Irving Trade "Buzz"

By Ben Stinar41 seconds ago
USATSI_18028311_168388303_lowres-2
Rumors

NBA Team Reportedly Worked Brings In 5 Player To Workout

By Ben Stinar5 minutes ago
USATSI_18425600_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Game 3 Injury Reports For Warriors And Celtics

By Ben Stinar7 minutes ago
USATSI_18468647_168388303_lowres
News

2022 NBA Finals: How to Watch Warriors at Celtics Game 3 on Wednesday

By Brett Siegel1 hour ago
USATSI_16965889_168388303_lowres
News

Kevin Durant Calls Out Stephen A. Smith

By Ben Stinar10 hours ago
USATSI_10123602_168388303_lowres
News

LeBron James Broke The Internet With What He Said

By Ben Stinar11 hours ago
USATSI_18468651_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Celtics Have A Starter On The Injury Report For Game 3 Of The NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar11 hours ago
USATSI_17652474_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors Injury Report For Game 3 Of The NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar11 hours ago
USATSI_18348929_168388303_lowres
News

Steph Curry Reveals The NBA Players He Watches On YouTube

By Ben Stinar15 hours ago