Tyler Herro Could Reportedly Be Traded For This All-Star

According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, a hypothetical trade package of Miami Heat star Tyler Herro and draft-picks could be an option for the Utah Jazz that would be better than the New York Knicks potential offer for Donovan Mitchell. The Heat lost in the Eastern Conference Finals to the Boston Celtics.

The Utah Jazz once again had a solid regular season, but came up short in the NBA Playoffs (they lost in the first-round to the Dallas Mavericks). 

Therefore, there has been quite the speculation about the future of All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell. 

Recently, Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report pointed out that league sources have speculated that the New York Knicks (one team who has been mentioned a lot for Mitchell) might not have the best potential trade offer. 

Fischer pointed out that a potential offer from the Miami Heat that would include Tyler Herro and draft-picks could be even better. 

The Heat have been to the Eastern Conference Finals two times in the last four seasons (in 2020 they made the NBA Finals). 

This season, they lost in Game 7 of the Conference Finals to the Boston Celtics, and it feels like they are not far from serious title contention. 

They are led by All-Star guard Jimmy Butler, who just finished playing his third season with the franchise. 

