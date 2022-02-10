James Harden Trade? Here's The Latest Rumors

The Brooklyn Nets are in the middle of a nine-game losing streak, and have fallen all the way to the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference at 29-25 on the season.

With the trade deadline coming up on Thursday, February 10, there have been a lot of rumors heating about the Nets trading 2018 James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Here's the latest on Harden:

Update: ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that James Harden has been traded to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Update: Chris Haynes reports that the Nets and 76ers spoke on Thursday morning.

Doc Rivers also canceled practice for the 76ers

Update: ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Harden wants to be traded from the Nets to the 76ers (see clip below from ESPN's Get Up and tweets from Wojnarowski)

Wojnarowski wrote: "Harden's hopeful Morey secures trade for him today, but Morey and Sean Marks have yet to become engaged in serious dialogue on a deal. There’s an expectation sides will talk today and possibility of deal remains. Both teams are left measuring the risk-reward of a Harden deal now."

The ESPN story can be read here.

Update: ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski does not believe that the Nets and 76ers are currently negotiating.

"Right now there's no negotiation going on between Philadelphia and Brooklyn," Wojnarowski said on the Greeny Show. "The trade deadline is tomorrow at three. It can change, but the idea that they are going back and forth that's been surmised by some I don't believe that to be accurate."

The clip can be watched in the hyperlink above.

(H/t Derek Bodner).

According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, the Nets and 76ers are engaged in trade talks and negotiations.

"They are in the deal zone right now," Windhorst said on ESPN's Get Up on Wednesday. "I am leaning towards this probably happening. I don't want to guarantee it or anything, but I think we're headed in that direction."

Windhorst also added an important note about Harden wanting the trade to happen.

"I can't tell you how much James Harden wants this," Windhorst added.

The full clip of Windhorst on ESPN's Get Up can be seen in the hyperlink above, and a clip from the segment can also be seen in the tweet that is embedded above.

Jason Dumas of Bleacher Report added more context to what is going on in the negations right now (see tweets below).

First tweet from Dumas: "Update: Sixers have refused to include Tyrese Maxey in any deal with Brooklyn. Nets have countered with an asking price of Simmons, Curry, Thybulle, and Drummond. Sixers are hesitant to include Curry. Any deal would likely send Patty Mills to Philly aside from Harden."

Second tweet from Dumas: "Daryl Morey has been working the phones trying to make additional deals as well. The Nets & Sixers seem to be controlling the trade market right now as teams are waiting to see if that domino falls."

The Nets play Thursday night (after the trade deadline) against the Washington Wizards, while the 76ers don't take the court again till Friday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder.