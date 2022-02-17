Bucks To Reportedly Sign Former Nets Star

Update: Milwaukee Bucks Sign Former Brooklyn Nets Star
Update: The Milwaukee Bucks have announced the signing of veteran guard DeAndre' Bembry.
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, "the Milwaukee Bucks are closing in on signing" former Nets guard DeAndre' Bembry.
The article from Wojnarowski on ESPN can be read here, and his tweets can be seen embedded below.
The Nets recently waived Bembry after their blockbuster trade that sent James Harden and Paul Milsap to the Philadelphia 76ers, and brought them back Ben Simmons, Andre Drummond and Seth Curry.
Bembry was a first-round pick in 2016 by the Atlanta Hawks where he played for four seasons, and he also has played for the Toronto Raptors in addition to the Nets.
He is 27-years-old, and has career averages of 6.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.
The Bucks are currently the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 36-23 record.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.