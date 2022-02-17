Bucks To Reportedly Sign Former Nets Star

Skip to main content
Update: Milwaukee Bucks Sign Former Brooklyn Nets Star

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, "the Milwaukee Bucks are closing in on signing" DeAndre' Bembry. The guard most recently played for the Brooklyn Nets this season, and has also played for the Atlanta Hawks and Toronto Raptors.

Update: The Milwaukee Bucks have announced the signing of veteran guard DeAndre' Bembry.  

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, "the Milwaukee Bucks are closing in on signing" former Nets guard DeAndre' Bembry. 

The article from Wojnarowski on ESPN can be read here, and his tweets can be seen embedded below. 

The Nets recently waived Bembry after their blockbuster trade that sent James Harden and Paul Milsap to the Philadelphia 76ers, and brought them back Ben Simmons, Andre Drummond and Seth Curry.   

Bembry was a first-round pick in 2016 by the Atlanta Hawks where he played for four seasons, and he also has played for the Toronto Raptors in addition to the Nets. 

He is 27-years-old, and has career averages of 6.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.  

The Bucks are currently the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 36-23 record. 

