Trade Scenarios That Utah Could Pursue Involving All-Star Donovan Mitchell

From their disappointing exit in the postseason during the 2020-21 season, a year in which they claimed the top-seed in the NBA, to losing in the first-round of the playoffs this past year, everything has seemed to fall apart for the Utah Jazz.

Not only did long-time head coach Quin Snyder step down, but Utah traded All-Star center Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves and now, All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell could be next.

There has been speculation about Mitchell being unhappy with the way things have gone in Utah recently and on Tuesday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Jazz are showing a “willingness to listen” on trade scenarios involving their All-Star after refusing to deal him earlier this offseason.

Given the return they got for Gobert this offseason, the Jazz could definitely expect to see an even bigger return in a trade involving Donovan Mitchell.

Could we actually see the Utah Jazz trade the face of their franchise and one of the best players in the entire league?

Here are some trade scenarios the Jazz may be interested in pursuing if they are to actually field real calls for Mitchell.

New York Knicks Finally Make A Big Move

New York Knicks Receive: G Donovan Mitchell

Utah Jazz Receive: G/F RJ Barrett, G/F Evan Fournier, F Cam Reddish, DAL 2023 1st Round Pick (Top-10 Protected, via NYK), NYK 2023 1st Round Pick (Unprotected), NYK 2025 1st Round Pick (Unprotected), NYK 2027 1st Round Pick (Unprotected), NYK 2029 1st Round Pick (Unprotected)

If there is one team that could pull off a trade for Donovan Mitchell tomorrow, it would be the New York Knicks not only because they have the moveable cap space to bring in his max contract, but because the Knicks have been linked to Mitchell for a while.

As reported back in May, the Knicks have always been a team Mitchell has had interest in simply because of his roots in New York City.

Utah’s All-Star was always around New York growing up due to his father working in the past and still working with the New York Mets organization in the MLB. Another tie the Knicks have to Donovan Mitchell is that he is represented by Creative Artists Agency (CAA).

For years, Knicks team president Leon Rose was an agent for CAA and still has a lot of connections within the agency to this day. Many around the league believe that Rose’s relationship with the agency and his past as a CAA agent representing Rick Brunson put New York in a perfect position to land former Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson this offseason in free agency.

The addition of Donovan Mitchell would surely shift the tide for the Knicks heading into the 2022-23 season, but he would not come at a cheap price.

Not only would they have to offer up multiple first-round picks from 2023-2029, but the Knicks may very well have to part ways with a young, rising talent like RJ Barrett.

Pairing Mitchell in a backcourt with Jalen Brunson though and still having former All-Star forward Julius Randle could instantly make the New York Knicks a threat in the Eastern Conference.

If they’re willing to part ways with Barrett to acquire Mitchell, a deal between the Knicks and Jazz could get done relatively quick.

Mitchell Goes To South Beach

Miami Heat Receive: G Donovan Mitchell

Utah Jazz Receive: F Duncan Robinson, G Tyler Herro, F Nikola Jovic, MIA 2023 1st Round Pick (Unprotected), MIA 2027 1st Round Pick (Unprotected), MIA 2028 1st Round Pick (Swap, More Favorable to UTA), MIA 2029 1st Round Pick (Unprotected)

If the Miami Heat are truly going to go after Donovan Mitchell, they will have to rally at least one other team as well in order to get the draft compensation that the Jazz would want for Donovan Mitchell.

It is possible that the Heat would not only have to give up Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson and rookie Nikola Jovic, but they may also have to be willing to part ways with someone like Gabe Vincent or Max Strus in order to acquire some draft compensation to send to Utah.

In addition, Jovic cannot be traded until August due to recently signing his rookie contract with the Miami Heat.

Things can get really complicated from Miami’s point of view simply because they will not want to part ways with any of their three All-Stars and instead, pair Mitchell with them if possible.

However, the best potential deal the Heat could do would revolve around Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson.

The idea of bringing Donovan Mitchell to South Beach is something the Heat have dreamed about for months now. Since the Jazz lost in the first-round of the playoffs, Miami has been silently doing their homework on this very situation and coming up with some plans for if Mitchell is to actually be on the move.

Never count out Pat Riley making a big move and right now, it seems like everyone not named Jimmy Butler is available in trade talks.

76ers Form A New “Big 3”

Philadelphia 76ers Receive: G Donovan Mitchell, G Jordan Clarkson

Utah Jazz Receive: F Tobias Harris, F Matisse Thybulle, G Tyrese Maxey, PHI 2028 1st Round Pick (Swap, More Favorable to UTA), PHI 2029 1st Round Pick (Unprotected)

Much like the trade scenario with the Miami Heat, the only way the Philadelphia 76ers could possibly get their hands on Donovan Mitchell is if there are one or two other teams involved to make this a multi-team deal.

From a player perspective though, the Jazz should definitely be interested in what the 76ers could potentially offer up.

Matisse Thybulle is an All-Defensive type of player at just 25-years-old and Tyrese Maxey is coming off of a breakout 2021-22 campaign.

Both players would be perfect assets for Utah to bring back in a trade involving Donovan Mitchell and getting Tobias Harris is not a bad addition either for the time being, even if his contract is not too favorable.

For the Philadelphia 76ers, giving up this amount of depth could really hurt them, especially if they are to give up bench players like Shake Milton and/or Jaden Springer to a third or fourth team as well for draft compensation, but pairing Donovan Mitchell with James Harden and Joel Embiid could be exactly what they need to make the NBA Finals in the Eastern Conference.

Again, this is just the framework of a potential deal, as there would most definitely be other teams involved if the 76ers were to pursue Mitchell simply because Philadelphia does not have a lot of draft compensation.