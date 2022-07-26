Skip to main content
Viral Video Of LeBron James Will Get Fans Excited

Basketball trainer Chris Brickley shared a video of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James working on his game. The NBA legend has also played for the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers.
A video of LeBron James (from trainer Chris Brickley) working on his fade-away jump shot is making its way around social media. 

James is one of the best players to ever play in the NBA (some think he is the best player of all-time), and at 37-years-old he is still at the top of his game. 

Last season, James averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. 

While the Lakers went just 33-49, and finished as the 11th seed in the Western Conference, James was still their best player far.  

In the summer of 2018 he joined the Lakers, and the following season they missed the NBA Playoffs.  

In 2020, they won the NBA Championship over the Miami Heat, and then in 2021 they lost to Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns in the first-round. 

This past season was very disappointing that they missed the playoffs, because they had Russell Westbrook, Anthony Davis, Carmelo Anthony and others surrounding James.  

The roster dealt with injuries and what appeared to be a lack of chemistry on the floor all season long. 

Prior to the Lakers, James played for the Cleveland Cavaliers twice and the Heat. 

He began his career on the Cavs as the first overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft, and then signed with the Heat in the summer of 2010. 

With the Heat, he won his first two titles, and during his second tenure with the Cavs he won his third. 

The four-time NBA Champion is entering his ffith season with the Lakers and 20th season in the NBA next year.  

USATSI_18731713_168388303_lowres
