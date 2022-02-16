Warriors, Bucks, Nets And Others Reportedly Interested In Signing This Former All-Star

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the San Antonio Spurs and Goran Dragic have agreed to a contract buyout (see tweet below).

On February 12, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors, Milwaukee Bucks, Chicago Bulls, Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Clippers have interest in signing the veteran guard.

The tweets from Wojnarowski can be seen embedded below, and his story on ESPN can be read here.

Dragic began his season with the Toronto Raptors and was then traded to the Spurs last week.

He has only played in five games this season, and is averaging 8.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.

The 35-year-old is in his 14th NBA season, and has also played for the Miami Heat, Houston Rockets and Phoenix Suns.

He was an All-Star in 2018 with the Heat.

