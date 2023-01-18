According to Brian Robb of MassLive, the Golden State Warriors have an interest in Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard.

On Thursday evening, the Golden State Warriors will be in Massachusetts to face off with the Boston Celtics.

The two teams played in December and the Warriors defeated the Celtics 123-107 (at home).

On Wednesday morning, Brian Robb of MassLive reported that several teams (including the Warriors) have an interest in trading for Celtics point guard Payton Pritchard.

Via Robb: "New: The Warriors are among the teams that have inquired about Payton Pritchard's trade availability league sources tell MassLive. However, the Celtics have shown no interest in moving the guard to this point."

Pritchard is in his third season in the NBA, but he has played sparingly this year.

In 30 games, he is averaging 4.5 points and 1.4 rebounds per contest (while averaging 10.7 minutes of playing time).

Last season, Pritchard played in 71 regular season games (and 24 NBA Playoff games) for the Celtics.

In Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals (against the Miami Heat), he had 18 points, five rebounds, four assists and one steal, and in Game 7 of the second round (against the Milwaukee Bucks), he had 14 points (on 4/6 shooting from the three-point range).

During Pritchard's rookie season, the former Oregon star averaged 7.7 points per contest on 41.1% shooting from the three-point range.

There is no question he has the potential to be a backup point guard in the NBA for a very long time.

The Celtics are currently the best team in the NBA with a 33-12 record, while the Warriors are tied for the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 22-22 record.