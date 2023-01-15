What If The Golden State Warriors Traded For This Former MVP?

I believe the Golden State Warriors should consider trading for New York Knicks point guard Derrick Rose.

The New York Knicks defeated the Detroit Pistons 117-104 on Sunday afternoon in Michigan.

They are now 7-3 in their last ten games and in the middle of a three-game winning streak.

However, this was the seventh straight game that Derrick Rose did not play.

The former superstar has fallen out of the rotation and has only played in 26 games this season (he's averaging 5.8 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest in 12.9 minutes of playing time).

There have been a lot of rumors about him potentially being traded, and recently NBA reporter Marc Stein reported what he's been hearing on the matter.

Via Stein's Substack: "Sources say that New York is open to finding a new home via trade for former MVP Derrick Rose but only if it can, as one insider put it, "do right by" the longtime Thibodeau favorite."

I believe that the Golden State Warriors should consider making a trade for the 2011 MVP.

Why?

The Warriors are coming off their fourth title in the last eight seasons, so they won't be looking to make any significant moves.

A small trade such as adding Rose would bolster their bench and give them more depth for the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Right now, the only true backup point guard on the roster is Ty Jerome, who has never played in the postseason.

Rose is no longer the superstar he was on the Chicago Bulls but has been a solid role player over the last few seasons.

In 2021, he was a big reason why the Knicks were able to finish as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference (he averaged 14.9 points per contest on 48.7% shooting from the field in 35 games after being traded from the Pistons).

With the Warriors, he could be used in certain situations and specific games to help facilitate the offense while Steph Curry is on the bench.

In addition, the former first-overall pick could play on the floor with Curry and Klay Thompson due to his ability to drive to the basket and kick out to the open shooter.

The 34-year-old has the experience of being a former superstar and has also played in 51 NBA Playoff games, which could make him an excellent fit for the Warriors.