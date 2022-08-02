What If The Clippers Signed This 10x NBA All-Star?

On August 2, ten-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony is still a free agent.

Last season, Anthony averaged 13.3 points per game on 37.5% shooting from the three-point range for the Los Angeles Lakers.

The best years of his career were when he played for the Denver Nuggets and New York Knicks, but I still think that the 38-year-old could still be a good pickup for a contender.

What About The Los Angeles Clippers?

The Clippers are coming off a down season, because Kawhi Leonard missed the entire year due to injury.

Paul George also missed 51 games.

They were the eighth seed in the Western Conference, but lost both play-in tournament games, so they missed the playoffs.

Anthony could be a good signing for them, because he would likely only cost the veteran's minimum.

He could provide good insurance for if either George or Leonard gets hurt (he is a wing just like them).

In addition, even with them fully healthy, he could be a strong veteran to bring off the bench.

His numbers last year with the Lakers were very solid, so he clearly can still play at a high-level even at his age.

This offseason, the Clippers already took a chance on another former All-Star in John Wall.

While Wall is much younger, it could be the same kind of thing where they bring in Anthony to be one of the supporting cast members for George and Leonard.

In 2021, the Clippers made it all the way to the Western Conference, but Leonard got hurt in the second-round.