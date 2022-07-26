Skip to main content
What If The Los Angeles Clippers Signed This 6x NBA All-Star?

Blake Griffin is still a free agent on July 26 after playing for the Brooklyn Nets last season. I think the Los Angeles Clippers could be a good option for the six-time NBA All-Star.
Blake Griffin is still a free agent on July 26, and I think that he could provide value to a lot of contenders around the NBA.  

Last season, the six-time NBA All-Star played for the Brooklyn Nets and he averaged 6.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. 

He has also played for the Detroit Pistons and Los Angeles Clippers in addition to the Nets. 

I think the Clippers should bring back the former franchise cornerstone. 

Why The Clippers? 

Griffin is still just 33-years-old, and he was one of the most popular players to ever play for the Clippers. 

He was the first overall pick by the franchise (out of Oklahoma) in 2009. 

With the franchise, he helped them go from the bottom of the league to one of the premier teams in the entire NBA (with Chris Paul and DeAndre Jordan). 

During the 2021-22 season, Griffin fell out of the rotation with the Nets, but during Game 3 of the first-round of the NBA playoffs he was inserted into the game and did very well. 

He played excellent defense, and scored eight points in eight minutes.  

The Nets ended up getting swept by the Boston Celtics in the first-round, but the kind of effort Griffin showed is something that could help plenty of contending teams. 

The Clippers would be the perfect team. 

They have Paul George and Kawhi Leonard (last season both dealt with injuries), and they could be competing for a title this season. 

In addition, John Wall, who is a five-time NBA All-Star, signed with the team this summer. 

Griffin has career averages of 19.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. 

