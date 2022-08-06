What If The Milwaukee Bucks Signed This 8x NBA All-Star?

Dwight Howard is still a free agent on August 6, and I think that the Milwaukee Bucks should consider signing him.

Howard spent last season playing for the Los Angeles Lakers, and he averaged 6.2 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.

Why The Bucks?

The Bucks are one of the elite teams in the NBA, so they do not need to make major moves, but small moves can pay off large dividends in the NBA Playoffs.

In 2021, Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks to the NBA Championship, and this past season they lost in the second-round (in Game 7) to the Boston Celtics.

As currently constructed, they are expected to be one of the true contenders in the NBA next season.

Howard was once one of the best players in the NBA, and he made eight NBA All-Star Games earlier in his career.

At 37-years-old, he is far from that dominant player he once was, but he has been a very solid veteran over the last few seasons.

In 2020, he helped the Lakers win the NBA Championship over Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat.

The Bucks already have Antetokounmpo, Serge Ibaka and Brook Lopez, so they play lineups with a lot of size at times.

Howard is one of the best defensive players ever (three-time Defensive Player of The Year), so he would fit the ideal lineup that the Bucks put on the floor.

He could play a very solid 10-15 minutes a night as a role player, and also be utilized even more in the playoffs.