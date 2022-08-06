Skip to main content

What If The New York Knicks Signed This 2x NBA Champion?

Rajon Rondo played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers last season, and he still remains a free agent on August 6. I believe that the New York Knicks should consider signing him.
The two-time NBA Champion played for the Los Angeles Lakers last season, before being traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers during the year.

He averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest.

However, he only played in 39 regular season games.

At 36-years-old, he is far from his prime, but he still a productive player when he is on the floor.

I believe the New York Knicks would be a good place for him to sign. 

Why The Knicks?

The Knicks did not have good point guard play last season, and while they signed Jalen Brunson, it's never a bad idea to have extra depth at that position. 

Rondo is one of the best passers in the history of the NBA, and he is someone that can help everyone play better.

Even if he is not on the floor, he is a very smart veteran who can help as a mentor.

The Knicks have a young core, and they were the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference last season.

Just one season earlier they had been the fourth seed in the east.

In addition, Rondo's best years of his career came with the Boston Celtics.

He made four All-Star Games, and won the 2008 NBA Championship with the franchise.

Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau was also an assistant coach for the Celtics for some of Rondo's tenure there.   

