What If The Phoenix Suns Signed This 7x NBA All-Star?

LaMarcus Aldridge is still a free agent on August 6, and I think the Phoenix Suns should consider signing him. He played for the Brooklyn Nets last season.
The Phoenix Suns have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA over the last two seasons, but they have yet to win an NBA Championship in that time period.

In 2021, they went to the NBA Finals, but lost to Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.  

Meanwhile, this past season they had the best record in the entire NBA, so they went into the NBA Playoffs as the top seed. 

However, they lost to the Dallas Mavericks in the second-round in a Game 7 on their home floor.

Their roster is already elite, but any team could always use another player or two. 

What About LaMarcus Aldridge?

The seven-time NBA All-Star averaged 12.9 points and 5.5 rebounds per game on 55% shooting from the field for the Brooklyn Nets last season. 

Even at 37-years-old, he is still a very productive player when he is on the floor. 

Right now, he is still a free agent for any team in the league to sign. 

The Suns could utilize him a bench role, but also have him play on the floor at the same time as Chris Paul.

The pairing of Aldridge and Paul even at their ages would make for a very solid pick and pop.

Paul is excellent at shooting the mid-range and running the pick and roll, while Aldridge is a knockdown mid-range shooter.

He could be useful in the NBA Playoffs or at times during the regular season. 

This is the kind of move that seems small, but could make a big difference. 

What If The Phoenix Suns Signed This 7x NBA All-Star?

By Ben Stinar2 minutes ago
