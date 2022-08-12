Skip to main content
Why Don't The New York Knicks Sign This Former 4th Overall Pick?

Why Don't The New York Knicks Sign This Former 4th Overall Pick?

Josh Jackson was the fourth overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Phoenix Suns, and he is currently a free agent on August 12. I think the New York Knicks should consider trading for him.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Josh Jackson was the fourth overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Phoenix Suns, and he is currently a free agent on August 12.

Any team in the league can sign the 25-year-old former Kansas star.  

I think that the New York Knicks should consider adding him to their roster.

Why? 

The Knicks were the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference in 2021, but they took a major step backward this past season. 

They were the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference, so they missed the NBA Playoffs and play-in tournament. 

The roster is young, but it is also built to be a playoff team right now. 

Jackson is considered a bust at this point his career, but he is still so young that he can still carve out a good career for himself.

I don't think he will ever be the star that people thought he could have been coming out of college, but he could be a really nice role player in the right system. 

The Knicks have an excellent head coach in Tom Thibodeau, and signing him would be ultra low-risk.

They could give him a deal that is not guaranteed, and if it doesn't work out they just cut him.

Jackson averaged 6.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game in 51 games for the Sacramento Kings and Detroit Pistons last year.

He has never been on a team that has made the NBA Playoffs, so maybe going to a better team would help him. 

USATSI_17536552_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Why Don't The New York Knicks Sign This Former 4th Overall Pick?

By Ben Stinar17 seconds ago
USATSI_18082008_168388303_lowres
News

A Russell Westbrook Trade Does Not Seem Imminent For Los Angeles

By Brett Siegel19 seconds ago
USATSI_14016049_168388303_lowres
News

Former Dallas Mavericks 1st Round Pick Is Still A Free Agent

By Ben Stinar21 minutes ago
USATSI_13421105_168388303_lowres
News

Kyrie Irving's Cryptic Tweet On Thursday Night

By Ben Stinar31 minutes ago
USATSI_16545408_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

LOOK: Russell Westbrook Posts 2 Things To His Instagram Story On Friday

By Ben Stinar47 minutes ago
USATSI_17926403_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Robert Williams Is Reportedly "Not Available" In Kevin Durant Trade Talks

By Ben Stinar59 minutes ago
USATSI_17667576_168388303_lowres
Rumors

What If This Superstar Teamed Up With Russell Westbrook?

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18186509_168388303_lowres (1)
News

VIRAL: Ja Morant Reacts To What Draymond Green Said

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_15838311_168388303_lowres
News

Anthony Edwards Tweets Out Amazing Announcement On Friday

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago