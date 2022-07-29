Brian Windhorst Speaks On LeBron James' Future

Recently ESPN's Brian Windhorst was on ESPN Daily with Pablo Torre, and he gave insight into the future of LeBron James with the Los Angeles Lakers (h/t NBACentral).

Windhorst: "I don't sense that LeBron wants to leave the Lakers. But I would be remiss to not point out that the Cavs have positioned themselves to have huge salary cap space next summer. When LeBron could potentially be a free agent, and they have this growing young team. In fact, the team that they have right now is more potent than the team that they had that he returned to in 2014."

James is entering his fifth season with Los Angeles, and it has been a very inconsistent few years for the franchise.

In 2019, they missed the NBA Playoffs, while in 2020 they won the NBA Championship.

However, they have not been able to build off the title, because they lost in the first-round of the playoffs in 2021 and missed the playoffs this past season.

James began his career on the Cleveland Cavaliers, but left the franchise in the summer of 2010 to join Dwyane Wade and the Miami Heat.

With the Heat, he made the NBA Finals four times in a row and won two titles.

In the summer of 2014, he returned to Cleveland, and they also made the NBA Finals four times in a row (he went to the NBA Finals eight times in a row).

In 2016, they beat the Golden State Warriors to win the NBA Championship.