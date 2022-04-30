Opinion: This Team Should Do Anything To Get Zach LaVine This Summer

Zach LaVine (Chicago Bulls) is a free agent this summer, and I believe that the New York Knicks should do anything they can to acquire the All-Star.

The Chicago Bulls had a very volatile year that saw them as high as the first and second seed in the Eastern Conference at different points during the regular season.

They also had key injuries including a season-ending injury to star point guard Lonzo Ball, who was in his first season with the franchise.

The Milwaukee Bucks ended up beating the Bulls (who finished as the sixth seed) in the first-round of the playoffs in just five games.

This summer will be a very intriguing one, because their face of the franchise All-Star shooting guard Zach LaVine is an unrestricted free agent.

I believe that the New York Knicks should do anything they can to bring LaVine into their organization.

Why the Knicks?

LaVine is 27-years-old, so his next deal will be the one that takes him through the prime of his career.

He is a two-time NBA All-Star and is starting to peak in terms of just how good he can be (which is really good).

The Knicks are a young team that is looking to take the next step after making the NBA Playoffs as the fourth seed in 2021, but missing the playoffs in 2022.

One of their biggest reasons for their demise this year was the fact that they simply did not have a point guard.

Kemba Walker was slumping the whole year, and they mutually parted ways, and Derrick Rose was injured for a large part of the season.

Therefore, their offense was being run by Alec Burks (who is a good scorer), but will never be the leading play-maker of a good team.

LaVine will not solve the point guard issues, but he will take the load off whoever that ends up being (he averaged 4.5 assists per game last season).

He is the kind of perimeter player that they have been missing.

In back-to-back seasons he has made the All-Star Game, and he averaged 24.4 points per game on an impressive 47.6% shooting from the field.

He's also proven that he can play with another scorer like RJ Barrett, because he played so well with DeMar DeRozan this season.

Ultimately, the Knicks are stuck in the middle of being a mediocre playoff team or a young rebuilding team and LaVine would instantly boost them up to being a contender in the east (depending on who they could keep in a sign-and-trade).

In addition, the Knicks have been missing a true star or face of the franchise, and LaVine can be that at his age and with the way he plays.

Madison Square Garden would love the former UCLA star.

A deal is probably unlikely to happen, but it's something that I believe the Knicks need to explore at all costs.