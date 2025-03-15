Russell Westbrook's Alley-Oop Dunk Went Viral In Lakers-Nuggets Game
On Friday night, the Denver Nuggets are playing the Los Angeles Lakers (at home).
During the first half, Russell Westbrook had a big highlight that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The NBA: "@russwest44 HYPED UP for the THROWDOWN! 💪 LAL-DEN • NBA TV"
Westbrook had 15 points, one rebound and five assists while shooting 6/11 from the field and 3/3 from the three-point range in his first 18 minutes of playing time.
Via X User @Beastbr00k0: "Russell Westbrook in the 1st half against the Lakers:
15 Points
6/10 FG (60%)
3/3 3PT (100%)
1 Rebound
5 Assists
+/- +8 (Game high)
Russ is cooking the Lakers"
Westbrook came into the night with averages of 12.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field and 33.6% from the three-point range in 59 games.
Via X User @TheWestWolfPod: "Russell Westbrook has played 15 consecutive minutes, and he's playing like he just checked in. He's special!"
The Nuggets are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 42-24 record in 66 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.
Following the Lakers, the Nuggets will play their next game on Saturday when they remain at home to host the Washington Wizards.
Via Ryan Blackburn of Mile High Sports: "Russell Westbrook has been Denver's best player tonight and it's not close."
Westbrook has also spent time with the Thunder, Wizards, Rockets, Clippers and Lakers over 17 years in the NBA.