Russell Westbrook's Current Injury Status For Clippers-Nuggets Game
On Tuesday night, the Denver Nuggets will host the LA Clippers in Colorado for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series.
For the game, the Nuggets could be without one of their best players, as Russell Westbrook is on the injury report.
The 2017 MVP missed Game 4, so this would be his second straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via Underdog NBA: "Russell Westbrook (foot) listed questionable for Tuesday."
Westbrook played in the first three games of the series.
He averaged 10.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 33.3% from the field and 35.3% from the three-point range.
Via @StatMamba: "Russell Westbrook has the most clutch shots made by a point guard in NBA history."
The Nuggets are coming off a 101-99 victory over the Clippers in Game 4.
Nikola Jokic led the way with 36 points, 21 rebounds, eight assists, two steals and one block while shooting 14/25 from the field and 3/6 from the three-point range in 43 minutes of playing time.
Via The NBA: "Clippers/Nuggets has provided us with THRILLER after THRILLER!
Game 1: DEN by 2 in OT
Game 2: LAC by 3
Game 4: DEN by 2 off AG's
It's the FIRST series over the last 10 years to have 3 of the first 4 games decided by 3 or fewer PTS"
Westbrook is in his 17th NBA season.
He has also spent time with the Thunder, Rockets, Wizards, Lakers and Clippers.