Russell Westbrook's Current Injury Status For Clippers-Nuggets Game

Clippers/Nuggets has provided us with THRILLER after THRILLER!



🍿 Game 1: DEN by 2 in OT

🍿 Game 2: LAC by 3

🍿 Game 4: DEN by 2 off AG's #TissotBuzzerBeater



It's the FIRST series over the last 10 years to have 3 of the first 4 games decided by 3 or fewer PTS 🤯 pic.twitter.com/OYoAR7TmJl