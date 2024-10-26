Russell Westbrook Facing Backlash From NBA Fans For Clippers-Nuggets Game
On Saturday evening, the Denver Nuggets hosted the Los Angeles Clippers in Colorado.
The game was extremely close, but they lost by a score of 109-104 to fall to 0-2 on the new season.
Russell Westbrook had two points, one rebound, two assists, two steals and one block while shooting 0/8 from the field and 0/3 from the three-point range in 19 minutes of playing time.
Via StatMuse: "Westbrook as a Nugget:
2-18 FG
1-9 3P
0-2."
Many NBA fans reacted to his performance.
@BIGMEM12: "He’s actually washed man wow"
@HaterReport_: "Russell Westbrook gonna single handedly take down the Denver Nuggets lmaooo"
@OhYesHeDid24: "Westbrook's first shot attempt in Game 1: Airball
Game 2: Airball again!"
@swishout: "One minute Denver thinks they’re a dynasty, the next Westbrook is a main piece on their team. Life hit them fast lol"
@twowayshai: "Russell Westbrook, the game has left you my man. You’ve had an amazing career but it is past time to hang it up"
@BosshogAZ: "I can’t defend Westbrook no more man.. it’s was a good run my G. Go be a family man"
The Nuggets will play their next game on Monday evening when they visit Scottie Barnes and the Toronto Raptors in Canada.
Westbrook is in his 17th NBA season.
In addition to the Nuggets, he has also spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder and Washington Wizards.
The future Hall of Famer is a nine-time NBA All-Star.