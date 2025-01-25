Russell Westbrook Facing Criticism From NBA Fans For Nuggets-Timberwolves Game
On Saturday afternoon, the Denver Nuggets lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves by a score of 133-104.
Russell Westbrook finished the loss with 13 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals while shooting 6/10 from the field and 0/3 from the three-point range (he also had four turnovers).
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
@james_sweener: "get westbrook out of the nba man be serious"
@un0themones: "Hating on Westbrook is just too easy man that guy is a gift that keeps on giving"
@DwayneCamacho88: "Westbrook needs to be benched for the rest of this game he’s been beyond awful today"
@TiPtank_TiPKapo: "Randle keep puttin Westbrook in a blender 😂"
@ydemusab: "Murray, Westbrook, Braun lineup is not going to work in the playoffs. They lost KCP and people still thought they was nice ???"
@TheWestWolfPod: "They are playing Russ for the pass, and he's not taking care of the rock, and that's not acceptable. He's been great all season. He has to be better from this point forward in this game."
@TheWestbrookEra: "This is a bad matchup for Russ. This was a predictable performance."
@Johnnyray32: "This man Russell Westbrook is a turnover machine"
The Nuggets dropped to 28-17 in 45 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Western Conference.
They also had their four-game winning streak snapped.
The Nuggets will play their next game on Monday night when they visit Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls at the United Center.
Westbrook is in his first year with Denver.