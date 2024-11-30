Russell Westbrook Fined $35,000 By NBA Following Knicks Game
Earlier this week, the Denver Nuggets hosted the New York Knicks in Colorado.
Despite the Nuggets getting blown out (145-118), Russell Westbrook had one of his best games of the season.
The 2017 MVP finished with 27 points, three rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block while shooting 9/16 from the field and 4/7 from the three-point range in 26 minutes.
However, the NBA has now announced that Westbrook has been fined $35,000.
Via NBA Communications: "Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook has been fined $35,000 for making an obscene gesture on the playin court in the fourth quarter of the Nuggets' 145-118 loss to the New York Knicks on Nov. 25 at Ball Arena, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations."
Westbrook is in his first year playing for Denver after signing with the team over the offseason.
He is averaging 12.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 39.1% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in 17 games.
The Nuggets bounced back by defeating the Utah Jazz 122-103 (on Wednesday in Salt Lake City).
They will play their next game on Sunday when they visit the LA Clippers.
The Nuggets are currently the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 10-7 record in their first 17 games of the season.